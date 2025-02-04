International Spice Conference 2025 to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 24 to 27

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) The All India Spices Exporters Forum announced on Tuesday that it will organise the International Spice Conference (ISC) 2025 from February 24 to 27.

The conference aims to lead the conversation on building a resilient and responsible future for the sector, said AISEF.

Emmanuel Nambusseril, Chairman of AISEF said confidence, transparency, and sustainability are the cornerstones of a thriving spice industry, in a press statement.

"ISC 2025 is committed to addressing these crucial areas, ensuring that stakeholders can adapt to changing consumer expectations while fostering trust and responsibility across the supply chain," he added.

Under the theme "Building Trust Beyond Borders: Transparency, Sustainability, Confidence," the conference aims to equip stakeholders with the insights and tools necessary to inspire trust across every link in the value chain, said the release.

Krishna M Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Limited, will inaugurate the conference on February 24 at 5.30 pm.

Abhinav Bindra, Olympic Gold Medallist and founder of Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance will be the Guest of Honour during the inaugural session. PTI JR SSK ROH