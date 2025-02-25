International studies, research institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand Assembly building in Gairsain

Dehradun, Feb 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Tuesday inaugurated an International Studies, Research and Training Institute at the Assembly building in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state.

The purpose of establishing this institute is to provide an important platform to the researchers, academicians and policy-makers of the state where they will be provided international level research and training facilities, an official statement said.

"This institute will work to give a new direction to the development of Uttarakhand. Through research and training, the policy-making process will be more effective and strong, which will accelerate the development of the state," Bhushan said.

She conducted a field inspection of the work being done in the Assembly through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and expressed satisfaction over the effective implementation of the digital system.

Under NeVA, the proceedings of the Assembly will now be completely paperless, fast and transparent, the Speaker said.

She said this system will keep a digital record of all the proceedings of the assembly which will help the MLAs to make their role more effective.

The recent budget session of the state assembly held in Dehradun was conducted through NeVA where the questions, answers, agenda and budget of the assembly members were made available on the tablet.

"Our aim is to make the Uttarakhand assembly digitally strong. Like the Dehradun assembly building, we will also make the Gairsain assembly building digital. Through NeVA, all the processes of the assembly will be smooth and transparent which will save time and resources," she said. PTI ALM RHL