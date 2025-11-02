International symposium on marine ecosystem on Nov 4

Kochi (Kerala), Nov 2 (PTI) Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) in association with ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will organise a three-day international symposium on marine ecosystem from November 4 here, officials said on Sunday.

According to CMFRI, the global community of marine scientists, researchers, policymakers and industry experts will assemble as part of the fourth edition of the International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems: Challenges and Opportunities (MECOS-4) at its campus here.

A press release said that the event, focusing on climate change and sustainable aquatic resource management, will be inaugurated by former ISRO Chairman S Somanath at Platinum Jubilee Hall of CMFRI at 10 am.

"MECOS-4 comes amid a series of emerging threats to the marine environment, including rising sea temperatures and extreme weather events," CMFRI said.

Around 1,000 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend the event, engaging with approximately 500 research works presented across four critical themes: Ecosystem and biodiversity conservation; sustainable fisheries and mariculture; climate and environment resilience; and products, value chain and livelihoods, CMFRI said.

The event will also feature special sessions on women in marine biology and marine mammal research.

Another highlight will be an industry meet, attended by key players in mariculture and seafood exports, designed to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and commercial application on November 5, the release said.

CMFRI is also organising an octopus cookery show which will be one of the major highlights of a seafood festival to be held as part of MECOS 4, CMFRI added. PTI TBA TBA KH