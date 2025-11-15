International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony set to take place at Bodh Gaya

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The annual Tipitaka chanting ceremony and a commemorative walk symbolically retracing the footsteps of the Buddha from Jethian Valley to the sacred bamboo grove of Venuvana at Rajgir is set to take place soon in Bihar, according to officials.

The spiritual gathering at Bodh Gaya, believed to be the seat of Buddha's enlightenment, will be organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, and the Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation International (LBDFI), US.

The 12-day International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony continues to embody India’s commitment to preserving and promoting its timeless Buddhist heritage before the world, the officials said on Saturday.

The Tipitaka, the revered corpus of the Buddha’s teachings, stands as a "monumental spiritual, literary, and philosophical legacy of ancient India".

The chanting of the scriptures under the Bodhi Tree—the very site where the Buddha attained enlightenment—remains a powerful symbol of continuity and devotion in the global Buddhist tradition.

This year’s festival is supported by several Buddhist organisations of India, led by the International Tipitaka Chanting Committee (ITCC), the Ministry of Culture said.

India hosting the mega event reaffirms its unparalleled position as the "Motherland of Buddha Dhamma and the global centre of Buddhist heritage", it said.

The event includes "the International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, along with the commemorative walk retracing the Buddha’s footsteps from Jethian Valley to the sacred bamboo grove of Venuvana at Rajgir," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 20,000 'sangha' members and lay devotees are expected to participate, including distinguished monastic delegations from Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh and the US, it said.

Over 1,000 dedicated volunteers from across India will take part in the event, reflecting the deep reverence for the Buddha’s teachings across the nation.

A major highlight this year is the consecration and donation of 220 golden Buddha statues, handcrafted in Odisha. These statues—symbolising wisdom, compassion, and peace—will be offered to devotees and communities across India, it said.

"By hosting this global event, India reiterates its enduring responsibility in preserving and promoting the Buddha’s message of peace, compassion, and enlightenment.

"The International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony and the commemorative walk continue to inspire unity, cultural exchange, and spiritual awakening across nations," the ministry said. PTI KND SKY SKY