International Tourism Mart delegates tour Ahom-era sites

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Foreign and domestic delegates participating in the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Assam on Tuesday took a tour of historical sites in the eastern part of the state, including a visit to Charaideo Moidams which were included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list this year, an official said.

An official said about 120 delegates, including national and foreign tour operators, influencers and others, reached Dibrugarh airport in the morning.

They were accorded a traditional welcome with Bihu dance and 'gamosa' (traditional scarves).

The delegates, travelling by road to Kaziranga, another world heritage site and the main venue of the meet, visited Charaideo Moidams en route.

The moidams, royal Ahom burial sites, are the country's 43rd entry into UNESCO World Heritage Site list, gaining the recognition earlier this year.

They also visited Ahom-era amphitheatre Rang Ghar in Sivsagar district, the official said.

"The formal opening ceremony of the ITM will take place tomorrow, in the presence of Union ministers and Assam chief minister. The meet will feature B2B meets, presentations by tourism departments of the northeastern states and other networking opportunities," he said.

The meet will conclude on November 29, the official said.

The ITM is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, designed to highlight the tourism potential of the northeastern region for both domestic and international audiences.

The meet in Kaziranga will exemplify a commitment to sustainability, aligning with the 'Travel for Life' initiative of the Ministry of Tourism. It is being organised with a focus on minimising environmental impact, employing energy-efficient practices, and the elimination of single-use plastics. PTI SSG SSG ACD