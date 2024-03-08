International Women's Day celebrated in Shillong

Shillong, Mar 8 (PTI) Joining the global celebration of International Women's Day, Meghalaya government on Friday felicitated a number of women achievers of the state.

Among the list of achievers were Nambi Jessica Marak (culinary), Kmoin Wahlang and Bonifilia Shullai (sports), Sidalin Marbaniang (innovation) and Ratna Rai and Pdiangsngewbha Pohti (self-help group).

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister M Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the government's commitment to gender equality by allocating the highest-ever budget for gender-related initiatives.

Lyngdoh emphasised the government's focus on ensuring women's participation in various empowerment programmes and livelihood initiatives.

She said strengthening women's livelihoods ultimately strengthens families, with substantial funding dedicated to women-oriented livelihood investment programmes through the state rural livelihood society.

Lyngdoh emphasised the collective efforts to empower women across India, echoing the global spirit of International Women's Day. PTI JOP MNB