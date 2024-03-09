International Women's Day: Leadership compendium released at NIDM event

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A compendium on the best practices of women's leadership in disaster risk reduction was launched on the occasion of International Women's Day, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The event was held on Friday and convened by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) as part of the Indian Universities and Institutions Network for Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR).

IUINDRR aims to utilise the expertise of higher education institutes, including IITs and IIMs, to drive innovation in DRR and enhance the resilience of at-risk communities, the official said.

A compendium on the best practices of Women's Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction along with a national disaster risk reduction research facility, supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was launched during the event held to mark International Women's Day on March 8, the official said. PTI NES RHL