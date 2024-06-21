International Yoga Day celebrated across Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated across Haryana and Punjab and their common capital Chandigarh on Friday.

Events were held to mark the occasion with dignitaries joining at many places.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took part in a state-level event in Hisar, where he announced that the state government will open 100 additional 'Vyayamshalas' at as many places where yoga could be practised daily by people under the supervision of instructors.

This year's theme is 'Yoga for Self and Society'.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit took part in the celebration at the Rock Garden here.

He emphasized the significance of yoga, saying it holds the key to better health and success.

He urged everyone to adopt yoga as a way of life, highlighting that even a small investment of time in daily routines can enhance productivity and result in improved time management and stress reduction.

The Yoga Day celebrations were held at 100 different locations in Chandigarh, an official statement said.

On the International Yoga Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to adopt Yoga.

"Let's adopt yoga to maintain new energy and fitness in our life," Mann posted on X in Punjabi.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at Zero line at the Joint Check Post at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district. The BSF posted on X pictures of the troops doing the Yoga 'asanas'.

"Mesmerizing visuals of Border Security Force personnel performing Yoga at zero line at JCP Attari, Amritsar under the supervision of Brig Pawan Bajaj (Retd), DIG BSF #amritsar. A truly awe-inspiring spectacle!," the BSF posted.

In a post on X, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya "Yoga is key to staying physically fit and mentally sound. Today joined #InternationalDayofYoga24 celebration at Raj Bhavan (in Chandigarh).

I urge everyone to make #Yoga a part of his daily life. #yogadayeveryday should be a way of life for us." At the Hisar event, Haryana Chief Minister Saini asked people to make yoga an integral part of their lives to keep diseases at bay.

"Through yoga, we can keep diseases at bay. Even during the Covid crisis, we saw how yoga benefitted people immensely before the vaccine was available," he said while addressing the gathering.

Saini said that the Haryana government had earlier decided to incorporate yoga into the school curriculum. Every day, students are made to practice yoga for five minutes before the morning assembly, he said.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, Saini with other participants performed various yoga poses at the event. State's Health Minister Kamal Gupta also attended the event.

Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh participated in the Yoga Day event in Hoshiarpur.

"Yoga makes the body and mind healthy. I request all Punjabis to do yoga for one hour every day," Balbir posted in Punjabi on X.

Senior Punjab AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer participated in the Yoga Day event in Barnala.

"A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Participated in International Yoga Day event at Barnala today. Very happy to see health awareness among people. CM's Yogashala has also been started by our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann," Hayer posted on X.

Balbir Singh and Meet Hayer along with other people also performed various yoga 'asanas' at the event.

The International Yoga Day celebrations were also held in other parts of Haryana.

Chief Minister Saini, who did various yoga 'asanas' at the event, noted that more people have adopted yoga as a part of their daily life.

The entire world is celebrating this day today as a festival, Saini said, as he talked about how yoga guru Ramdev took yoga to the masses while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to the world stage.

"When we do yoga it fills us with positive energy," he said, adding that a healthy citizen contributes to a healthy society which in turn, helps accelerate development.

Saini said that 'Vyayamshalas' has been opened by identifying 1121 places in the state and regular yoga sessions are already taking place in 714 of these facilities.

The Haryana government aims to bring yoga to every household in the state to promote health and well-being, he said.

In modern times, everyone's life has become hectic, leading to mental stress. Yoga not only alleviates stress but also energizes the body, he said.