International Yoga Day celebrated in Manipur

Imphal, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Yoga Day was celebrated in Manipur on Friday with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister participating in yoga events.

The governor along with officials practised yoga at the Raj Bhavan here. She urged people to practice yoga daily to maintain a healthy and balanced life.

Uikey said, "As envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the importance of Yoga in our daily life, the day is being celebrated throughout the country and in the world today." The CM also attended the International Yoga Day celebration at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium, Imphal.

Taking to X, Singh said "Yoga is a powerful way to transform our lives and bring about a sense of mental peace and harmony within us. I urge everyone to practice yoga and adopt a healthy and balanced lifestyle, contributing to the well-being of our state." International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the state BJP headquarters of Thambal Sanglen led by state president A Sharda Devi.

