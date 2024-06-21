International Yoga Day celebrated on Yamuna bank in Delhi and Ganga ghats

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) In a remarkable celebration of the International Day of Yoga, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday hosted an event 'Ghat Par Yoga' at the BSF kayaking camp on the banks of the Yamuna here.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society,' underscored the dual benefits of yoga in enhancing personal well-being and fostering social harmony.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Rajeev Mital, Director General of NMCG, reminded attendees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic proposal at the 69th United Nations General Assembly in 2014 to establish International Yoga Day, according to an official statement.

Mittal elaborated on the profound impact of yoga, describing it as a unique Indian spiritual science that benefits both mental and physical health.

He emphasised that yoga's varied forms across civilizations lend it a distinct identity, fostering connections between the individual, nature, and society.

"Yoga at one level combines the mind and body of an individual, while at another level, it connects the individual with nature and society," he remarked.

The NMCG's event witnessed participation from around 1,000 individuals, including its officials and staff, NGOs under the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP-III) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, members of Ganga Vichar Manch, various other NGOs, students, and children.

The Namami Gange Programme extended these celebrations to 139 locations across the Ganga Basin.

District Ganga Committees, in coordination with State Mission for Clean Ganga (SMCG), yoga trainers, Ganga Praharis, Ganga Vichar Manch, Ganga Task Force, Ganga Doots, students, and local officials participated in yoga sessions along the banks of the River Ganga and its tributaries, the release said.

The theme 'Yoga for Self and Society' was central to the day's events, highlighting how personal health practices through yoga can lead to greater societal harmony and unity.

A notable feature of this year's celebration was the Bhuvan Yoga App, launched by the Ministry of AYUSH and developed by ISRO through which the participants shared their yoga experiences and photos from various locations.

Utilizing crowd-sourced real-time data and geospatial technology, the app provided enhanced spatial intelligence and visualization, enriching the yoga experience, the statement said.