International Yoga Day celebrated with fanfare in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) International Yoga Day was celebrated with much fanfare across Karnataka on Friday.

The main event took place on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti and senior government officials took part in the event.

A large number of students too took part in the event and did Yogasanas.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot highlighted the profound impact of yoga on mental peace and emotional satisfaction.

He also underscored yoga's deep roots in Indian culture and its global significance.

"Yoga has been an integral part of our culture and traditions since ancient times. Its importance is well-documented in our scriptures and is now recognised worldwide, solidifying India's position as the Guru of Yoga," the Governor said.

He said Yoga is a holistic practice that balances the body, mind, and emotions. Through yoga, one achieves physical health, mental tranquility, and emotional fulfillment. It is a precious gift of Indian tradition and culture.

This year's theme 'Yoga for Self and Society' reflects yoga's dual benefits for personal health and social harmony.

In Ballari, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the International Yoga Day event, which was organised by the Santosh Lad Foundation and Shvasa Yoga Samstha.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, government officials, students and celebrities joined Siddaramaiah on Yoga Day at JSW Township in Ballari.

The BJP too organised Yoga day event at its state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan at Malleswaram in the city in which BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and several others participated.

Similar events were organised in all the district headquarters of the state including Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Dakshina Kannada and Raichur.