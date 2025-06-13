International Yoga Day: Events to be held across Haryana on June 21, says CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) To make the 11th International Yoga Day a "historic event", several programmes will be organised across all 22 districts in Haryana for which preparations are underway, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year's theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

This year's state-level programme will be held at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, the very site from where Lord Krishna delivered the message of 'karma' to the world, he said.

Yoga programmes will be organised simultaneously across all 22 districts and 121 blocks in Haryana, with participation of over 11 lakh people, Saini said.

Renowned yoga guru Ramdev will lead the yoga session at Kurukshetra, he said.

Saini was addressing a Yoga Protocol Training Camp organised jointly by the AYUSH Department, Haryana Yog Aayog, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the ITBP training centre in Bhanu in Panchkula on Friday.

During the event, the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries and ITBP personnel, observed two minutes of silence to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Paying tribute to the incredible contribution of ITBP personnel, Saini said that this institution is a living embodiment of discipline, service, dedication, and patriotism.

Praising the Haryana Yog Aayog, he said that the Aayog is promoting yoga to ensure the well-being of our central security forces.

Today's Yoga Protocol Training Camp holds special significance as it is being held just a week before the 11th International Yoga Day in 2025, he said, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that Yoga not only promotes health but also instills team spirit, cooperation, and discipline ' making it deeply connected with our armed forces.

Saini that the celebrations of the 11th International Yoga Day in Haryana had already commenced on May 27, with yoga programmes being organised across the state since then.

So far, over 15.60 lakh people have participated in these programmes.

He further said that yoga is a gift from our sages, but over time this ancient tradition faded, but thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. Today, countries around the world have adopted yoga. Yoga is now a way of life not just in India but globally, Saini said.

On the occasion, Haryana's AYUSH and Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao said that the theme for the 11th International Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", reminding us that human health is deeply connected to the health of the environment and all living beings.

She said that Yoga is not just a physical activity but a global message of balance, holistic development, and wellness. Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, the Haryana Government has transformed yoga from an individual practice into a mass movement, she said.

At the district level, yoga marathons, awareness drives, and group yoga sessions are being conducted. PTI SUN NB NB