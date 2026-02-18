Internet abuzz with rumours of Rs 10 crore cash shower at Punjab wedding

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) A video of a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the groom and several guests showering a bride with notes worth crores of rupees until the dance floor is buried under a carpet of cash.

The video clip has fueled wild claims online, with some users alleging a staggering amount of Rs 10 crore was showered during the wedding. However, a DJ owner at the event dismissed the social media speculation as a gross exaggeration.

The ceremony, solemnised on February 14 in Patti area, caught the attention of thousands of social media users as the groom was filmed pulling wads of cash from a bag and tossing them into the air. Several guests joined in the gesture, a practice commonly seen at Punjabi weddings, leaving the entire dance floor covered in notes.

Singh, the DJ owner, junked the claims of multi-crore showers as false.

"Some people are claiming Rs 8 crore, 10 crore or Rs 10 lakh on their social media accounts. They are making such claims only to seek views," he said.

He said the total cash involved was actually between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The majority of the currency notes were in the denomination of Rs 10, though some dollars were also used, he added.

Singh urged social media account users to refrain from making exaggerated claims while sharing the video clip. PTI CHS AKY