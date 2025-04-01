Internet cafe sealed for downloading, distributing pirated version of 'Empuraan'

Kannur (Kerala), Apr 1 (PTI) Police on Tuesday closed and sealed an internet cafe where a pirated version of Mohanlal-starrer "L2:Empuraan" was allegedly downloaded and distributed among people by charging money.

The internet-cum-photostat shop, located in Pappinisseri in this northern district, was sealed after the social media monitoring cell of the Kannur city police got secret information about the alleged crime during their internet patrolling, sources said.

The pirated version of the movie was unearthed from the shop during a joint investigation carried out by local police and cyber cell, they said.

Police sealed the institution and a case would be registered soon, sources said. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident. PTI COR LGK KH