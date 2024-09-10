Internet services suspended in entire Manipur for five days amid student agitation

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire state for five days amid intensified agitation by students.

The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.

"Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15," the notification said.

Security forces fired tear gas shells on Tuesday as student and women demonstrators clashed with them during the agitators' attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan to press for their demands for removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said.