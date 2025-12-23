Internet should be used with utmost caution amid rising cybercrimes: NCW chief

Hazaribag, Dec 23 (PTI) Expressing concern over rising cybercrimes, NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar on Tuesday said the internet should be used with utmost caution.

Addressing a programme at the St Columba's College in Hazaribag, she urged women that if they become victims of fraud or harassment online, they should lodge a complaint with the police, the relevant social media platform and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"The NCW is always ready to provide guidance, awareness and support to women," she said, emphasising the need for creating awareness among students in schools and colleges about cybercrime and the POCSO Act.

Rahatkar was accompanied by NCW members Delina Khongdup, Archana Majumdar and Mamta Kumari at the programme.

Later in the day, Rahatkar attended a divisional-level training for local committees and internal committees under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act.

She encouraged the regional officials of the NCW to ensure justice for "helpless and oppressed women" through judicial processes.

"The public's trust in the NCW will be strengthened only through fair and timely investigation of cases brought before it. A sympathetic approach should be adopted towards the women who file complaints, and complete confidentiality should be maintained so that they feel safe," she stressed. PTI CORR ANB SOM