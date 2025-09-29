Internet shutdown in Bareilly disrupts trade, banking, healthcare services

Bareilly (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) The suspension of internet services in Bareilly over the last three days has severely disrupted business operations, banking services and healthcare systems.

Traders estimate losses to the tune of several hundred crores of rupees.

Business activities -- from those of small-scale retailers to large wholesalers -- have come to a near standstill. Shopping malls have witnessed a significantly reduced footfall.

On Friday, police and locals clashed in Bareilly over denial of permission for a demonstration in support of the ongoing 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

Police have filed 10 cases on rioting and other charges against 180 named individuals and 2,500 unnamed people. Around 39 people, including local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan who allegedly called for the demonstration, were arrested on Saturday.

Following the violence, the state home department on Saturday issued an order suspending SMS (short message service), mobile internet and broadband services of all service providers.

According to local traders, those who previously underestimated the importance of internet connectivity have now come to realise its critical role in daily operations. Banking services have been completely disrupted. ATMs lie unused, customers are unable to carry out basic transactions.

HDFC cluster head Arvind Sharma confirmed that the banking system has been impacted and consumers are facing considerable difficulties.

"Earlier traders and elderly individuals could conduct transactions from their homes or business establishments. That is currently not possible," he said.

Indian Industries Association state president Dinesh Goyal said, "While large business owners are managing transactions through neighbouring districts, small traders and consumers are bearing the brunt of the disruption." Durgesh Khatwani, district president of a chemists' association, said that wholesale medicine trade has come to a halt.

Patients covered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme are facing difficulties in accessing treatment due to internet dependency in the system, according to Sanjeev Pandey, president of Kailash Charitable Trust.

Narendra Gupta, a major ready-made garments trader in the city, said that this is the first time he has truly realised the value of internet connectivity. He said business establishments have been "deserted for three days" and shopping malls were also impacted.

Footwear wholesaler Meeran Riyasat said traders from surrounding districts have stopped coming to Bareilly to make purchases. Billing for buyers is also not taking place in the absence of internet.

At SRMS Medical College, Neelu Singh said she has to pay Rs 1 lakh to discharge her mother Kalpana Singh. The family is unable to make online payments, which is delaying the discharge.

Small consumers are also unable to make payments using barcodes, affecting routine transactions.

A senior district administration official said that property registrations have been affected. He noted that the disruption of ATM services has caused difficulties, especially for people from lower-income groups. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK