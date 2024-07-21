Internet, SMS suspended for 24 hrs in Haryana's Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra; security stepped up

Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) The Haryana government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

However, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said security has been stepped in the district to ensure that the event takes place peacefully.

"Situation is very peaceful, cordial ahead of the Yatra and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it," Khadgata told PTI over phone.

Many welcome gates have been erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession, he said.

"We also have 100 volunteers who will help police with the coordination of the movement along the yatra route," the DC said.

Authorities said drones will be deployed on the route of the yatra, which will start from Nuh's Nalhar temple and end in Singar going via Jhir temple.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," read the order that came at the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner.

The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

At least six people, including a cleric who was attacked in a mosque in Gurugram, were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash.

The BJP government in the state, then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence. PTI SUN VSD VN VN VN