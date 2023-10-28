Interpol issues Red Notice against 19-year-old criminal wanted in multiple states

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against a 19-year-old man wanted in several states in a number of cases, including criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder, officials said on Friday.

The cases against Yogesh Kadian, a resident of Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, include those of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intentions and the Arms Act, they said.

It is believed that Kadian fled about two years ago using a fake passport and is currently operating from abroad as a rival to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the officials said.

Kadian is alleged to have links with Khalistan terrorists, they added.

The CBI, which had forwarded the request of the state police to Interpol, refused to comment on the development.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. PTI ABS SKL IJT