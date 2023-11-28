Interstate arms dealer nabbed with 8 pistols from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested from Dhaula Kuan here with eight semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges in his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

They said that the accused, Sonu of Hapur, supplied more than 40 pistols in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh last year.

With the arrest of the UP native, the Delhi police claimed to to have busted an interstate firearms syndicate "The accused has been identified as Sonu of Hapur, UP. On November 23, our team got information that Sonu had collected a consignment of firearms and ammunition from an arms supplier of Madhya Pradesh and would arrive near Dhaula Kuan bus stand to deliver the same consignment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

A trap was laid near the bus stop and teams identified Sonu who was waiting for someone, he said.

Advertisment

As he sensed that police had surrounded him, Sonu whipped out his pistol and threatened to fire pointing it towards the members of the team, but he was overpowered and disarmed, said the officer.

When he was searched, eight pistols and 10 live cartridges were found in his possession.

He told police that he was supposed to hand over the ammunition to different gangs operating in Delhi, said the police officer.

Police said Sonu is a habitual criminal and has been previously involved in more than half a dozen cases of robbery involving use of firearms, attempt to murder, drug trafficking, dacoity, and many others in UP's Ghaziabad and Amroha.

According to police, Sonu used to purchase a semi-automatic pistol for Rs 8,000 and sell it for Rs 25,000. PTI BM BM VN VN