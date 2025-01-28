Interstate arms supplier arrested with illegal firearms in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested an interstate arms supplier near the Rajokari Flyover with illegal arms and cartridges, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said four country-made pistols and five live cartridges was seized from the accused, Haru Singh (35).

Based on a tip-off the Crime Branch intercepted Singh while he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw, a police officer said.

"He was tracked and arrested by the team. Singh, a sixth-grade dropout and an auto-rickshaw driver, had turned to arms smuggling for quick money," he said.

"He sourced weapons from Rajasthan and sold them to criminals in Delhi. Singh has a history of criminal activities, including cases of attempted murder and assault," he added. PTI BM BM OZ OZ