Interstate ATM robber carrying Rs 20,000 reward held by Gurugram Police

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) Police here have apprehended a person wanted in connection with multiple ATM robbery cases in Rajasthan and carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, an official said on Thursday.

Police have also recovered an illegal firearm and a cartridge from his possession, he added.

The accused -- identified as Muzammil (29), a resident of Shikarpur village in Nuh district -- was arrested from Sector 45 area on Thursday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and a suspected member of an ATM machine robbery gang, police said.

The crude pistol recovered from the accused was allegedly purchased from a person in Nuh for Rs 3,000. Muzammil is suspected to be carrying the weapon with the intent of executing a robbery, the Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

"Rajasthan Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 in two cases of assault and robbery of a security guard posted at an ATM booth. Two criminal cases have already been registered against the accused in Nuh, one in Gurugram, three in Rajasthan, and one case each case in Maharashtra and Telangana," the official said, adding that the accused is being questioned. PTI COR ARB ARB