Interstate 'charas' smuggling racket busted; 4 held from Haryana with 6.8 kg of contraband: NCB

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) The Chandigarh unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it has dismantled an alleged interstate 'charas' (hashish) smuggling network operating between Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with NCB's Jammu unit was conducted on February 5, resulting in the recovery of 6.874 kg of high-grade charas and the arrest of four persons, an official statement said.

During the operation, NCB teams intercepted a bus at Bathinda Naka Road, Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa district in Haryana.

The contraband was allegedly being trafficked under the guise of a family trip, wherein a husband-wife duo attempted to evade suspicion by concealing the narcotics in their luggage while travelling, the statement said.

Simultaneously, the NCB Jammu Zonal Unit apprehended two Jammu and Kashmir-based suppliers involved in the supply of the contraband, it added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Sirsa, the NCB said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the complete supply chain, buyer networks, financial linkages, and possible syndicate connections. PTI CHS ARB ARB