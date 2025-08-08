Interstate coordination meeting held at Delhi Police HQ ahead of I-day

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, an interstate coordination meeting was held at the Delhi Police headquarters on Friday to enhance cooperation among the law enforcement agencies and ensure incident-free celebrations, an official said.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh and attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

Senior officers from the central intelligence and enforcement agencies also took part in the meeting.

"We discussed key security measures, including border checking, surveillance of suspicious people, and anti-terror preparedness. Special emphasis was laid on monitoring drones, paragliders and other flying objects from open areas during the run-up to August 15," a senior police officer said.

The movement of interstate criminal gangs and illegal supply of arms and narcotics in the NCR were also discussed.

During the meeting, Delhi Police urged its counterparts in other states to share real-time intelligence and coordinate closely for preemptive actions.

"Traffic restrictions and security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations were reviewed. Officers were asked to ensure strict vigil at the state borders and prevent any unauthorised intrusion into the capital," the officer said.

Commissioner Singh stressed the importance of intensive action against criminal networks, including those operating from abroad, calling for the use of modern technology in tracking and curbing their activities.

He also urged all the concerned agencies to work on a joint strategy to effectively counter cross-border crime.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers from the special cell, crime branch, traffic, railway and Metro units of Delhi Police, and joint commissioners and DCPs from various districts. PTI BM ARI