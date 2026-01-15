Interstate coordination meeting held in Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) An interstate coordination meeting was held at the police headquarters on Thursday to strengthen cooperation among various law enforcement agencies and ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations, an official said.

The meeting was chaired by the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, along with senior officers of central intelligence and enforcement agencies.

"Officers from key Delhi Police units, including Traffic, Law and Order, Crime Branch, Special Cell, Intelligence, Protective Security Division, IFSO, Security, Railways and Metro, and IGI Airport, were also present during the meeting," said the police officer.

Police said the meeting focused on sharing intelligence inputs and reviewing anti-terror measures, including strengthening border checks and verification drives to identify suspicious elements.

Issues related to the movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from open areas were discussed, and agencies were asked to share advanced information about the movement of suspicious persons or vehicles.

"Criminal gangs operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region, particularly those involved in the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics, were discussed at length," the officer said.

Traffic restrictions during the Republic Day parade and measures to prevent unauthorised intrusion at Delhi's borders were also planned. PTI BM HIG