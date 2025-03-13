Interstate crime crackdown: Five arrested; weapons, drugs seized in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 13 (PTI) Five notorious interstate criminals involved in multiple cases across Karnataka and Kerala were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said the arrests led to the recovery of three pistols, six live bullets, 12.89 kg of cannabis, three vehicles, and other valuables.

Agarwal said that acting on a tip-off, the Central Crime Branch police intercepted a suspiciously moving car on Wednesday at Natekal in Mangaluru city.

During the raid, they arrested Noufal (38) and Mansoor (36), both residents of Kasaragod district in Kerala.

"The police team recovered two pistols, four live bullets, two mobile phones, and the vehicle. The estimated value of the seized items is Rs 14.6 lakh. A case has been registered at Konaje police station," Agarwal said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Noufal has six criminal cases related to drug trafficking registered against him at various police stations in Kerala.

Similarly, Mansoor has four cases, including drug smuggling and issuing life threats.

In another operation on the same day, the police intercepted a red car transporting banned narcotics from Kerala to Mangaluru.

The accused had planned to sell the contraband in the city. Abdul Latif, alias Thoku Latif (29), a native of Mangalpadi Panchayat in Kasaragod district and currently residing near Kozhikode Airport in Kerala, was arrested, and a large quantity of cannabis was seized from the vehicle, police said.

Further investigations are underway.

The police have intensified their crackdown on interstate criminal networks involved in arms smuggling and drug trafficking, Agarwal added.