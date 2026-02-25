Interstate criminal arrested in firing case in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old alleged interstate criminal in an extortion-linked firing case, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ravi alias Sandeep, is stated to be an active member of the Sonu Dariyapur gang and is wanted in multiple cases of attempt to murder and arms act in Delhi and Haryana.

Police said he was declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion-related case registered in Bawana and was also wanted in an attempt to murder case in Sonipat in Haryana.

Acting on a tip-off about his movement in Najafgarh, a team laid a trap and apprehended him from the area.

"Ravi was involved in several serious offences since 2016, including firing at a DJ operator during a wedding and shooting at a government official in Haryana. In 2019, he allegedly fired at a man in Bawana for extortion at the instance of jailed gangster Sonu Dariyapur," the officer said. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ