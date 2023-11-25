Interstate drug peddler arrested in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) An interstate drug smuggler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday along with heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market, police said.

Liaqat Ali alias Lucky, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was arrested in Rajpura along the Jammu-Pathankot highway during a routine vehicle check, a police spokesperson said.

Ali had entered Samba from nearby Kathua district in his car. When the police searched his vehicle, they found 600 grams of heroin worth Rs 4 crore in the international market, the spokesperson added.

The vehicle and a mobile phone were also seized along with the heroin and a case was registered against Ali under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said heroin smugglers are "being dealt with an iron hand" and all the infamous ‘chitta’ (synthetic drugs) hotspots have been almost smashed and isolated acts of drug peddling, supplying and smuggling are being coped with under the law. PTI TAS RPA