Interstate drug peddling racket busted in Hyderabad; 2 held with 13.5 kg hash oil worth Rs 1 crore

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) An interstate drug peddling racket was busted here and two peddlers were arrested for allegedly transporting hash oil worth more than Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday.

Two drug peddlers, who were involved in the transportation of hash oil from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru via Hyderabad, were apprehended and 13.5 kg of hash oil was seized from them, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said in a release.

The accused persons are cousins and natives of Andhra Pradesh, who were farmers. Both got into illicit drug trade to earn easy money, police said.

The accused were procuring hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and transporting and selling it in Bengaluru, transiting through Hyderabad, police said.

Recently, the receiver from Bengaluru placed an order for 14 kg of hash oil, and accordingly the two accused procured the hash oil and came to the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 11 in the evening hours.

While they were waiting for the receiver at a hotel near Peddamberpet village, in a coordinated operation the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) in LB Nagar, along with the Hayath Nagar police, apprehended the duo and seized 13.5 kg of hashish oil, the release said.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act-1985 has been registered.

The main receiver is absconding and efforts are afoot to apprehend the absconding accused, police said.

It is learnt that approximate 35 to 40 kg ganja is used for making one kg of hashish oil, and for 13.5 kg hashish oil (which was seized in this case) approximate 560 kg of ganja was used, the release added. PTI VVK ANE