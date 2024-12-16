Interstate drug peddling racket busted in Telangana, three arrested

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) An interstate drug racket was busted here with the arrest of three Rajasthan residents for allegedly transporting and selling poppy straw.

Advertisment

The arrests were made on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams apprehended the three accused on Sunday evening within the limits of the Meerpet police station. They seized 53.5 kg of poppy straw worth approximately Rs 1.25 crore, according to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu.

The accused were reportedly purchasing poppy straw from a drug peddler based in Madhya Pradesh. They then transported and sold it to customers in and around Hyderabad, an official release stated.

Advertisment

Police also seized three mobile phones and other incriminating materials from the accused.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the absconding accused, as well as the receivers and consumers linked to the racket.

Poppy straw, classified as a narcotic drug under the NDPS Act, 1985, refers to the husk left after opium is extracted from poppy pods, it added. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK ROH