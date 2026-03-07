Interstate drugs supply network busted in Delhi; 2 held

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an interstate drugs supply network with the arrest of two men and seized narcotics worth over Rs 2 crore in the illegal market, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sarthak Tyagi (30), a resident of Moti Nagar, and Kulpreet Singh alias Sunny (29) from Ashok Vihar.

"The operation was carried out following specific intelligence about drug trafficking activity. Acting on the input, a team conducted a raid at Tyagi's residence in Moti Nagar on February 21 and apprehended him from his room on the first floor of the premises," a senior police officer said.

During the search, the team recovered multiple narcotic and psychotropic substances, including 1.016 kg of marijuana, 1.112 kg of charas, 17 grams of MDMA, 1 gram of ecstasy tablets and 4 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

During interrogation, Tyagi disclosed that he was involved in procuring and distributing narcotics through an interstate supply network, police said.

Based on the information provided by him, the police identified and arrested Kulpreet Singh, who is suspected of being one of the suppliers in the network.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the supply chain.

Police said Tyagi has previous criminal involvement in two cases registered at Moti Nagar police station, including one related to an attempt to murder.

They added that Kulpreet Singh's involvement in an NDPS case in Mandi is also being verified. PTI SSJ HIG HIG