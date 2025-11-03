Interstate FICN racket busted; MP cops arrest man from Patiala in Punjab

Mandsaur, Nov 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh police arrested a man from Patiala in Punjab and allegedly seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 3.66 lakh, a police official said on Monday.

The interstate gang he was part of supplied fake notes in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, besides Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

"Main accused Gurinderjit Singh (36) was held from Patiala in Punjab. We seized fake currency of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations with face value of Rs 3.66 lakh. We recovered paper, computer, colour printer, and green glossy film used to make counterfeit notes," Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena told reporters.

The probe into the case began after FICN with face value of Rs 38,000 was recovered from three persons here on October 27, Meena said.

"Later, two accused were detained from Ambala in Haryana with counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs 6,000. Based on information provided by them, a Mandsaur police team raided the house of Singh in Sanaur in Patiala and arrested him," he said.

Singh has been counterfeiting currency for five years and had previously been arrested by Haryana and Rajasthan police, the SP added.

Another official said the accused has confessed to learning the process of making FICN from YouTube, adding a probe is on to find out the scale of his operations. PTI COR MAS BNM