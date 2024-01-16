Interstate fire training centre to be set up in Haryana's Jind: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Gurugram, Jan 16 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that the foundation stone for an interstate fire training centre will be laid in Jind district next month.

This centre will not only benefit the youth of Haryana but also those from other states, Chautala said during a visit to the Fire and Emergency Services Training Centre in Manesar here.

The deputy chief minister said the government is making efforts to bring emergency services in the state at par with those in metropolitan cities in the country.

"To achieve this, an interstate fire training centre, spread over 25 acres, has been planned in Jind district. The foundation for this centre will be laid next month," Chautala said.

Discussions are also being held on establishing fire training centres in every city, he said.

During his visit, Chautala also interacted with the training centre employees and announced that a gym would be set up at the centre for the staff.