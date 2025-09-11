Interstate gang nabbed for ATM robbery in Maharashtra's Latur district

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 11 (PTI) Four members of an interstate gang involved in stealing cash from ATM machines after cutting them open have been arrested here, the police said.

An ATM in Udgir area was broken open using a gas cutter and cash was stolen by unknown criminals a few days ago, said an official.

Four suspects were apprehended near a gravel center on the Latur-Ausa road at around 3 pm on Wednesday, he said.

A gas cutter, oxygen cylinders, two forged number plates from Telangana, a dagger and Rs 1 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mohammad Fajruddin (40) from Nanglipathan, Rajasthan; Mustakeem Amin (26) from Bima, Firozpur, Haryana; Hameed Habibkhan (25) from Parvakheda, Bhopal and Likhiman Hoori (27) from Bajot, Alwar, Rajasthan.

Police suspect that the gang could be involved in similar crimes in other states. PTI COR KRK