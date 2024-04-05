Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 held

Kapurthala, Apr 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police has busted an interstate gang smuggling drugs and weapons and arrested four people here on Friday, officials said.

During a routine check near Kapurthala, the police intercepted a car and arrested Neeraj Kumar, Akashdeep, Tejpal Singh and Rahul, all Bihar natives, who used to acquire illegal country-made pistols from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and sell them in Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said.

The police recovered seven country-made pistols and 300 grams of heroin from them, the SSP said.

Kumar, was a proclaimed offender, is also involved in a bank robbery in Bihar where he stole Rs 40 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the SSP added.