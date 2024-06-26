Int'l conference for medical students

Puducherry, Jun 26 (PTI) The centrally administered JIPMER here will be holding a three-day international undergraduate medical conference from June 28.

A release from the institute on Wednesday said the conference being held under the banner- CONNAISSANCE 2024- is aimed at promoting education and free exchange of scientific ideas among students guided by researchers, social health professionals and medical technology.

The release said as many as 1,500 students from across the country would participate in the conference.

The conference will also serve as a platform for students to exchange their medical skills through exposure to the experienced faculty of JIPMER and would also include hands-on workshops and presentations.

The conference would focus on research, medical technology and medicine in social health, the release said. PTI Cor SS