Intolerance against Hindu festivals: Troubling pattern exposed during Mahakumbh 2025

New Delhi: Hindu festivals, long celebrated as emblems of India's cultural richness, are increasingly facing disruption. The latest incident occurred on January 12, 2025, when pilgrims on the Tapti-Ganga Express, heading to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, were pelted with stones near Jalgaon, Maharashtra. This attack, along with a rise in hostility towards Hindu festivities, indicates an alarming trend of intolerance and targeted violence.

Pilgrims in peril: The Tapti-Ganga Express stone pelting incident

The assault on the Tapti-Ganga Express underscores a worrying trend. Pilgrims travelling to the Mahakumbh, an event renowned for its spiritual significance, were ambushed. Social media videos, like this viral clip, depict the terrifying experience of passengers. They called upon the Prime Minister, Railway Minister, and local authorities to enhance security for trains carrying pilgrims.

Multiple coaches were attacked.. Passengers are claiming that it was a targeted attack because the train was going to Mahakumbh.. https://t.co/FEMTBkOqL6 pic.twitter.com/Zqe6Mavi7x — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 12, 2025

A passenger shared, "We were on the first train for the Mahakumbh's royal bath when stones hit our carriage. If the windows had shattered more, we could have been seriously hurt. We need immediate security."

This isn't a standalone event. In 2024, similar attacks targeted trains to Ayodhya, often near unauthorized settlements by railway tracks.

A recurring nightmare: patterns of targeted aggression

The incident at Mahakumbh recalls the 2002 Godhra train tragedy, where 59 karsevaks were killed returning from Ayodhya. These attacks seem part of a deliberate strategy to undermine Hindu religious events. From stone-throwing at processions during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, and Durga Puja to violence during the Brijmandal Yatra in Nuh, Haryana, the pattern is clear.

In October 2024, a young man in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was killed for joining a Hindu procession, marking the increasing audacity of such attacks.

Appeasement politics

The increase in these attacks questions the effectiveness of political and administrative responses. State governments have been accused of vote-bank politics by curbing Hindu festivals. In 2022, West Bengal restricted Durga Puja immersions to not clash with Muharram, a decision seen as encouraging disruptive elements.

National security at stake: The danger of encroachments

Illegal encroachments near railway tracks, often linked to specific groups, amplify security risks, turning these areas into centres for anti-social activities. Prompt action to remove these encroachments is vital for safeguarding national infrastructure and communal peace.

Safeguarding cultural heritage – Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh, a beacon of spiritual unity and national pride, attracts millions worldwide. Attacks on its pilgrims reveal an intent to destabilize India's cultural and social cohesion. These are not just attacks on people but on the very unity and secular ethos of the nation.