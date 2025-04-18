Intoxicating pills worth Rs 1.40 crore seized in Rajasthan's Churu; 3 arrested

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Police have arrested three people on charges of drug smuggling in Churu district of Rajasthan and seized intoxicating tablets and capsules worth about Rs 1.40 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The weight of the seized drugs is 5.59 kg, Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said.

Yadav said that under a special campaign against illegal drugs, a total of 34,998 intoxicating tablets/capsules were seized in three different cases on April 16-17 and three accused were arrested.

The market value of the seized narcotic pills and capsules has been estimated to be around Rs 1.40 crore, he said.

The accused were identified as Mumtaz Ali, Ajay Prakash Sharma and Vikas Saharan, police said.

The action was taken jointly by the local police and Anti Gangster Task Force in Ratangarh, Kotwali and Sardarshahar police station areas of Churu.