Introduce 'Clean Air Concession' on metro fares: Environment conservation organisations to DMRC

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Greenpeace India and Public Transport Forum on Friday wrote to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) requesting the introduction of a 'Clean Air Concession' on metro fares during severe air pollution days.

In the letter, the organisations highlighted the need for an efficient and affordable transportation system that could bring down emission levels in the city. "This initiative could play a transformative role in making clean, efficient transit affordable, thus encouraging the citizen to shift to sustainable public transport," the letter said.

According to the Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, the transport sector is the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution, accounting for about 16 per cent of the city's air pollution, it stated.

The organisations proposed several recommendations, including reducing metro fares by 20-30 per cent on high-pollution days and encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

They also suggested running metro feeder buses to ensure better first- and last-mile connectivity, launching a public campaign to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of using the metro, and improving indoor air quality at metro stations.

According to the Sameer App, the Air Quality Index at 9 am was recorded in the ‘severe’ category (400 to 500), with a reading of 411.

Greenpeace India works on environmental conservation, while the Public Transport Forum is a collective of civil society organisations and youth groups focused on transport issues. PTI SHB HIG