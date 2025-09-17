Introduce environmental science as compulsory subject in schools: J&K Assembly panel

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Committee on Environment Wednesday called for introducing environmental science as a mandatory subject across all schools in the Union territory.

The committee during a meeting observed that the recent floods, frequent cloudbursts, and flash floods across the Himalayan region should serve as an eye-opener, underscoring the urgent need for preparedness to mitigate their adverse impacts, an official spokesperson said.

He said the meeting was chaired by committee chairman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, while members including Sajjad Shafi, Peerzada Feroze Ahmad, Zafar Ali Khatana, Yudhvir Sethi, and Darshan Kumar participated in it.

The meeting discussed the recent devastating floods in Himalayan range due to ecological disorder and measures being taken to prevent disasters in the future, the spokesperson said.

He said the chairman stressed the importance of consulting environmental experts with experience across the Himalayan range to devise a comprehensive strategy for safeguarding the region against future climatic challenges.

Highlighting the significance of protecting J-K's fragile ecosystem, Tarigami instructed the concerned departments to involve subject experts and prepare an annual action plan for rural sanitation.

The committee reviewed the ongoing flood-related works and measures undertaken by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Pollution Control Board, and Environment and Ecology Department to prevent future flood situations and other climatic challenges in J&K.

The chairman also directed the concerned departments to submit detailed reports on dredging, desilting, and flood protection works across all rivers and tributaries.

Tarigami emphasized smooth functioning of all water supply schemes to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water to the public.

The committee also sought comprehensive reports on mining operations and plantation drives in affected areas, the spokesperson said.

He said it was decided that awareness meetings and seminars on the importance of environment protection would be conducted across various districts.

The committee also resolved to undertake spot visits to key infrastructure sites and facilities to strengthen environmental safeguards. PTI SSB KVK KVK