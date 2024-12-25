Intruder killed along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) The Border Security Force jawans killed a suspected intruder along the India-Pakistan border in Sriganganagar district, an official said Wednesday.

The suspect was allegedly trying to enter the Indian border on Tuesday night. The BSF soldiers warned him but he did not stop, following which he was killed, Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said.

The incident took place near a village in Kesarisinghpur area, he said.

He said that Pakistani currency notes, a cigarette packet and some other items were recovered and information is being gathered about him.

Continuous talks are going on between the armed forces and police officers, he said.