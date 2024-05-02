Intruder might have been sent to test troops' alertness: BSF IG on infiltration bid in J&K

Samba/Jammu, May 2 (PTI) A senior BSF official on Thursday said an intruder killed along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district might have been sent to carry out reconnaissance of the area and test the alertness of troops for a potential infiltration attempt.

Advertisment

Border Security Force (BSF) troops thwarted an infiltration bid on Wednesday night at Samba's Regal post along the IB and killed an intruder, officials said. The body of the intruder was retrieved from the spot on Thursday.

"The troops noticed movement from across the border around 8:15 pm on Wednesday. It was closely monitored. The intruder first approached the border and then crossed the International Border. Despite being challenged by the troops, he continued to advance aggressively. Even after being challenged twice more, the intruder did not halt, leading to the troops firing at him," BSF Inspector General (IG) D K Boora told reporters during his visit to a forward post here.

He said the intruder might have been sent to conduct reconnaissance of the area and assess the security along the border.

"There is a gap in the embankment near the spot of the incident and also a gate, which is usually closed. He attempted to breach the border. There is a possibility that he was being followed by more individuals from across (the border) but they were not visible (to the troops)," the officer added.

Voicing suspicion that the intruder could have been part of an infiltration plan, the IG said, "He might have been sent to probe the area. Had he succeeded in sneaking in from across the border, others who might have been observing him would have followed him. Such tactics are employed at the border." Lauding the troops, the IG said, "Our alert troops neutralised the intruder. That is our duty. Such actions also serve to demoralise the enemy." Responding to concerns raised by police about two groups of terrorists, who recently infiltrated from across the border, reportedly hiding in the Basantgarh hills, the officer said, "I can only comment on this particular incident. Basantgarh is not within our operational area, it is quite distant. Police are investigating and we will learn of the outcome in due course." Asked about potential infiltration attempts along the IB, he dismissed any such incidents, saying, "We have no information about any infiltration attempts along the International Border." PTI COR/AB RC