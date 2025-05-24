National

Intruder shot dead by BSF along Indo-Pak border in Gujarat

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
BSF India Pakistan Border Rajasthan

Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) stands guard along the India-Pakistan border

Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter from the India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

Alert BSF troops spotted a suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the international border in Banaskantha on Friday night, the BSF stated in a release.

"They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot," the release said.

India-Pakistan border India-Pakistan war Line of Control LoC Gujarat Pakistani intruder shot dead Pakistani intruder killed Pakistani intruder BSF