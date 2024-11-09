Intruders slit sleeping Class 10 student's throat, attack father in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A Class 10 student was brutally murdered in her sleep at home by masked intruders in Kushinagar, police said on Saturday. Three people were arrested in connection with this.

They said it happened on Friday night when Priya Singh and her father Jaynarayan Singh were sleeping in their Nauka Tola area home, while other members of the family were away for Chhath Puja celebrations.

According to police, masked intruders allegedly entered the house, slit Priya Singh's throat and also attacked her father with a sharp weapon.

Jaynarayan Singh suffered injuries to his hands in the attack, they said, adding that the assailants fled when the man raised an alarm.

Police arrived shortly and sent Priya Singh's body for post-mortem examination.

Based on a written complaint, a case was registered against three people -- Keshwar Singh, 48; Madan Singh, 40; and Kishor Kushwaha, 40 -- on Saturday and all of them were arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh said.

Police have intensified their investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack, officials said. PTI COR NAV IJT