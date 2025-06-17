Inundation and sea incursion in coastal Kerala spark protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) Monsoon-battered Kerala continued to face severe challenges on Tuesday, with widespread inundation of low-lying areas and intense sea incursion plaguing coastal hamlets.

Several families, living in low-lying regions, were shifted to relief camps in various districts as flood waters failed to recede from their homes.

Widespread destruction was reported along the southern coastal belt due to high tidal waves and sea incursion.

Kannamaly, a fisherfolk hamlet in Ernakulam district, witnessed protests by locals on Tuesday morning demanding a permanent solution to the long-standing issues of waterlogging and coastal erosion.

They blocked a road with country boats, fishing nets and logs as a mark of protest.

In Kannamaly, the elderly and children waded through hip-deep water. Several houses were also damaged following high tidal waves, the residents said.

According to official figures, three relief camps were set up in Kottayam district and 12 in Thrissur where one house was destroyed completely and 11 others damaged partially.

Swollen rivers caused widespread inundation and mudslides in Kasaragod district as well, authorities added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall and gusty wind, with speeds reaching 50 km/h, at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod in the coming hours.

Moderate rainfall and gusty wind, with speeds reaching 40 km/h, are likely at one or two places in the other districts of the state, it added. PTI LGK ROH