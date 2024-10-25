Invaders, Macaulay attacked traditional Indian education system, says MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 25 (PTI) Invaders destroyed extraordinary places of learning at Takshila and Nalanda, while British administrators like Lord Macaulay tried to ruin the country's traditional education system, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

But the traditional Indian education with its strong foundation withstood attempts of destruction from invaders and Macaulay, he said while addressing a state-level teachers' felicitation ceremony at the RCVP Noronha State Administration Academy here.

"Lord Macaulay during British rule tried his best to ruin the traditional Indian education system," he said.

Lord Macaulay, born Thomas Babington, had introduced English language and the British education system in India during British rule. In 1835, English was made the official language for the government and courts, and adopted as the official medium of education.

Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which he said encompasses the glorious history of the traditional education system in the curriculum.

Several initiatives are underway as part of NEP to implement value-oriented education in the curriculum, the MP CM said.

Addressing the event, MP Governor Mangubhai Patel said, "Teachers are creators of an ideal society and country. They play an important role in shaping children's future and making them ideal citizens by imparting them knowledge, virtues and tradition." He asked teachers to empower children to contribute towards making India a developed nation and a world leader.

At the event, the CM and the governor also transferred a sum of Rs 324 crore into the accounts of 54 lakh students for school uniforms. PTI LAL BNM