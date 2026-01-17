Inventory work in Puri Jagannath temple to begin on ‘auspicious day’ post-govt approval: Official

Puri, Jan 17 (PTI) The authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday decided that after nearly 50 years, the inventory work of jewellery and valuables stored in the refurbished Ratna Bhandar (treasury) will begin “on an auspicious day” following the state government’s nod.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), the highest decision-making body of the 12th century shine, also resolved to halve the car parking fees following a hue and cry over the hefty increase in the charge.

At a meeting of the SJTMC, chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, decided not to allow use of mobile phones by all visitors including servitors on the temple premises, and take steps to prohibit photography in the inner portion of the shrine.

“The SJTMC has approved the 11-page SOP for inventory of the Lord’s jewellery and other valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar. The decision was informed to the state government,” Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee told reporters after the meeting.

“The inventory work will start on an auspicious day after getting approval from the state government,” said the chief of the SJTA, a wing of the SJTMC.

The previous inventory of the temple’s Ratna Bhandar was carried out 48 years ago in 1978, he said, adding that counting of the valuables would be held inside the Ratna Bhandar without affecting the rituals of the temple.

The Archoeological Survey of India (ASI), the custodian of the 12th-century temple, had in August last year completed repairs of the treasury, which was opened in 2024 after four decades for renovation and inventory-related work.

Regarding the parking fee at four guest houses run by the temple, the SJTMC decided to reduce the tariff from Rs 500 for 24 hours to Rs 240. The new rate will be implemented from Sunday.

“It was decided that the parking fee should be at par with the nearby Shree Jagannath Ballav parking space of the state government,” Padhee said, adding that objections came from various quarters about that hefty fee announced recently.

Padhee said the committee also reviewed several other matters. A new set of “Ratna Palanka” (Jeweled bed) for Lord Jagannath has been prepared and will be installed on an auspicious day. Decisions regarding the reopening of Shree Gundicha Temple will depend on ritual alignment and dates, he said.

In order to regulate the crowd in Shree Gundicha temple, considered as the birth place of Lord Jagannath, the committee introduced a nominal entry fee of Rs 10 for visitors, while children and persons with disabilities will be exempted.

The committee also approved a proposal to make the ‘Nata Mandap’ (dancing hall) of the temple air-conditioned.

Other decisions related to the welfare of servitors also got approval from the committee, he said. PTI AAM NN