Inverter battery explodes in UP's Amethi, man killed

Amethi (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) An elderly man died while his wife was critically injured after an inverter battery exploded inside their house here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Mardauli village under Sangrampur police station limits.

According to police, the explosion killed 62-year-old Naurang Bahadur Singh on the spot. His wife, 60-year-old Anusuya Singh, suffered severe injuries and was initially taken to the Amethi Community Health Centre.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors later referred her to the district hospital in Gauriganj.

Udaybhan Singh, the victim's younger brother, said the explosion occurred inside the house where the inverter was kept.

"The explosion killed my elder brother instantly, and my sister-in-law is seriously injured and undergoing treatment," he told local authorities.

Senior doctor at the Amethi CHC, Dr Saurabh Singh, said that Anusuya Singh had sustained multiple deep wounds.

"Given the severity of her injuries, she was referred to the district hospital for advanced care," he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sangrampur police station Brijesh Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.