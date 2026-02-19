Investigate each case of rail fracture: Railway Ministry to DRMs amidst rising instances

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has asked heads of 70 rail divisions in the country to properly investigate each case of rail fractures, as such instances are on the rise, posing a safety threat to safe train operations.

During a recent safety review of the working of the Railways with principal heads of various departments and divisional railway managers, CEO and Chairman of the Railway Board Satish Kumar discussed issues concerning operational safety.

One of them was rail fractures, a major factor for train derailments.

"Rail fractures originating from bolt holes are increasing. Improper chamfering (removal of the sharp edge of a drilled hole to strengthen the edge) should be checked," a note from the review meeting circulated to DRMs said.

It added, "Each rail fracture case should be investigated and discussed by DRMs." Experts said that a small hole (called a bolt hole) in a rail is made at the end sides during manufacturing, to connect the unit with other rails using fishplates.

"Bolt holes are vulnerable areas where cracks develop in a star-like pattern (called a star crack) due to high pressure exerted by passing trains," said a senior railway official.

According to Railways, chamfering of bolt holes hardens the periphery of holes and thereby delays the formation of star cracks.

"Chamfering of rail holes gives substantial increase in fatigue life of rail at the hole (an increase of three to four times)," a railway document said, adding, "Bolt holes in new rails received directly from steel plant should be chamfered before rails are laid in track." Officials, who attended the meeting, said that DRMS and principal chief engineers (PCEs) have been asked to look into each case and investigate them properly to find out the factors responsible for the cracks.

They said that besides fractures, the Railway Board CEO and Chairman also directed concerned officials that there should not be any fitting and structural deficiencies in the track.

