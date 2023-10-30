Investigating agencies being used to threaten industrialists, politicians: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Cooperatives Minister Udai Lal Anjana on Monday alleged central investigating agencies are being deployed to threaten industrialists and politicians in the country.

Referring to the recent Income Tax Department searches on his premises in Udaipur, Anjana said, "An environment has been created in the country where industrialists and politicians are being threatened in the name of investigating agencies ED, IT and CBI." At a press conference in Chittorgarh, he told reporters the IT department had come to verify entries of his business partner who executed road construction work in Maharashtra. "The raid was conducted at my joint venture partner. IT team had come to verify the entries in Udaipur after raids at the premises of my partner," he said. On October 28, the IT department team had acted on the premises of the minister in Udaipur.